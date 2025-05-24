Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Buy" from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$85.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$82.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

TSE ATD opened at C$68.80 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$65.95 and a twelve month high of C$85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$74.27.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Alimentation Couche-Tard's payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

