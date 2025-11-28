Free Trial
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Price Down 4.6% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares fell 4.6% intraday to about $74.01 on Friday, trading down from a $77.58 close with volume of ~162,307 shares (a 61% drop from the average daily volume).
  • Wall Street has a consensus "Hold" rating on ALGT with an average price target of $71.44 and a mixed analyst split (1 Strong Buy, 1 Buy, 7 Hold, 2 Sell); several firms recently adjusted targets lower than or near the current price.
  • Fundamentals show a market cap of $1.36B, a negative P/E (-4.64) and a negative net margin (-11.1%) despite last quarter EPS of $1.18 and high institutional ownership (~85.8%).
Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.25 and last traded at $74.0060. Approximately 162,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 413,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ALGT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.44.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 4.6%

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.The firm had revenue of $496.88 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel Company will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 442.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 542 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 28.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 376.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 43.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

