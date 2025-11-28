Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock Price Down 4.6% - What's Next?

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.25 and last traded at $74.0060. Approximately 162,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 413,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.58.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.44.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 4.6%

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.The firm had revenue of $496.88 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel Company will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 442.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 542 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 28.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 376.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 43.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

