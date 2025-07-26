Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $999.10 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%. Allegion's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Allegion updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.000-8.150 EPS.

Get Allegion alerts: Sign Up

Allegion Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,092. Allegion has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $166.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business's 50-day moving average is $144.55 and its 200 day moving average is $135.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 44.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Allegion by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Allegion by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $164.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALLE

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Allegion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allegion wasn't on the list.

While Allegion currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here