Alliance Global Partners Reiterates "Neutral" Rating for Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating restated by Alliance Global Partners in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company's stock. Alliance Global Partners' price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.14% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAPR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. Roth Capital cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.42. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $40.37.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Capricor Therapeutics

In other Capricor Therapeutics news, CFO Anthony Bergmann sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $732,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $340,954.74. This trade represents a 68.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,551,658. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,040 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Nuveen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 90,951 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,429 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company's stock.

Capricor Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Capricor Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Capricor said its confidence in deramiocel remains unchanged and argued that the FDA materials provide an opportunity to clarify the therapy’s clinical data ahead of the advisory committee meeting. Capricor Comments on Briefing Materials

Capricor said its confidence in deramiocel remains unchanged and argued that the FDA materials provide an opportunity to clarify the therapy’s clinical data ahead of the advisory committee meeting. Neutral Sentiment: An FDA Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee is scheduled to review deramiocel’s efficacy and risk-benefit profile on July 29. The FDA’s target action date for the therapy’s application is August 22, making the meeting a key near-term catalyst. FDA staff flags concerns for Capricor’s Duchenne therapy

An FDA Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee is scheduled to review deramiocel’s efficacy and risk-benefit profile on July 29. The FDA’s target action date for the therapy’s application is August 22, making the meeting a key near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating with a $10 price target, while Roth Capital downgraded Capricor from buy to neutral and set a $7 target. The divergent targets reflect continued uncertainty surrounding the regulatory decision.

B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating with a $10 price target, while Roth Capital downgraded Capricor from buy to neutral and set a $7 target. The divergent targets reflect continued uncertainty surrounding the regulatory decision. Negative Sentiment: FDA reviewers questioned whether deramiocel generated sufficient evidence of effectiveness and disputed Capricor’s characterization of its Phase 3 results. The concerns center on the strength and interpretation of the clinical data, creating a material risk that approval could be delayed or denied. FDA questions efficacy of Capricor’s Duchenne drug

FDA reviewers questioned whether deramiocel generated sufficient evidence of effectiveness and disputed Capricor’s characterization of its Phase 3 results. The concerns center on the strength and interpretation of the clinical data, creating a material risk that approval could be delayed or denied. Negative Sentiment: The FDA’s criticism triggered a major reassessment of Capricor’s valuation because deramiocel is the company’s leading clinical and commercial opportunity. The stock is now trading near its 52-week low and well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Capricor Therapeutics Shares Slide on Negative FDA Comments

The FDA’s criticism triggered a major reassessment of Capricor’s valuation because deramiocel is the company’s leading clinical and commercial opportunity. The stock is now trading near its 52-week low and well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced investigations into potential securities-law violations, alleging that Capricor may have made misleading statements or failed to disclose material information about deramiocel’s clinical results. These announcements add legal and reputational overhang, although they do not establish wrongdoing. Securities Fraud Investigation Into Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.

The company's leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capricor Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capricor Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Capricor Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here