Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) VP Ashish Bendre Sells 16,000 Shares

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT - Get Free Report) VP Ashish Bendre sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,423.50. This represents a 40.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Allient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNT traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.14. The company's stock had a trading volume of 144,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Allient Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $917.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $42.56.

Allient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Allient's dividend payout ratio is 10.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allient

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allient during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Allient in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Allient by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Allient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Allient by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALNT shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Allient from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Allient from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allient in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Allient in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Allient Company Profile

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

See Also

