Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) VP Sells $359,078.88 in Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $359,078.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,254,881.76. This represents a 22.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.38. The stock had a trading volume of 321,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,415. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.49 and a twelve month high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company's 50 day moving average price is $95.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.51.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.18 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. Allison Transmission's revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Allison Transmission's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allison Transmission from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $98.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Allison Transmission by 301.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,378,731 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $257,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $108,916,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 109.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 929,434 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $88,919,000 after buying an additional 484,916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $41,081,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,993,015 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,404,025,000 after buying an additional 247,318 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

