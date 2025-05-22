Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Allot Communications Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of ALLT opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.04%. The company had revenue of $24.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allot Communications

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,238 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $138,000. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Allot Communications at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting.

