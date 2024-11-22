Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $3.98. Almacenes Éxito shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 12,388 shares changing hands.

The company's 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Almacenes Éxito in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Almacenes Éxito in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

