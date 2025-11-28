Almonty Industries (NASDAQ:ALM) Trading Up 7.5% - What's Next?

Almonty Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ALM - Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.86. 1,674,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,784,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Get Almonty Industries alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Almonty Industries from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Almonty Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Almonty Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Almonty Industries from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Almonty Industries in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Trading Up 7.5%

The business's 50 day moving average is $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -20.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almonty Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Almonty Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $661,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Almonty Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Almonty Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almonty Industries in the third quarter valued at about $2,148,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almonty Industries in the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc is a producer of tungsten concentrate. The Company is currently mining, processing and shipping tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira Mine in Portugal. Almonty Industries Inc is based in TORONTO.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Almonty Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Almonty Industries wasn't on the list.

While Almonty Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here