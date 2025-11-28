Free Trial
Almonty Industries (NASDAQ:ALM) Trading Up 7.5% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Almonty Industries logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 7.5% to $6.86 on Friday with about 1.67 million shares traded (slightly below average) and the 50‑day moving average at $6.85.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans positive: MarketBeat shows a consensus "Moderate Buy" with an average target of $10.17, and recent upgrades/price‑target increases to $12 from DA Davidson and Oppenheimer while Weiss Ratings maintains a sell.
  • Company fundamentals and investor activity: Almonty is a Toronto‑based tungsten producer (Panasqueira mine) with a $1.6B market cap, negative PE and weak liquidity (quick ratio 0.63, current ratio 0.77) and high debt‑to‑equity (16.37), although several institutions initiated or increased positions in Q3.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Almonty Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ALM - Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.86. 1,674,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,784,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Almonty Industries from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Almonty Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Almonty Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Almonty Industries from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Almonty Industries in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.17.

Almonty Industries Trading Up 7.5%

The business's 50 day moving average is $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -20.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almonty Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Almonty Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $661,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Almonty Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Almonty Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almonty Industries in the third quarter valued at about $2,148,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almonty Industries in the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc is a producer of tungsten concentrate. The Company is currently mining, processing and shipping tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira Mine in Portugal. Almonty Industries Inc is based in TORONTO.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

