Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Trading Down 9.6% - Here's Why

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII - Get Free Report) was down 9.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.38 and last traded at C$5.46. Approximately 271,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 400,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.04.

Get Almonty Industries alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley raised Almonty Industries to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.11, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.68. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc is engaged in the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos tungsten mine located near Salamanca, Spain (the 'Los Santos Mine'), the processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine in Covilha, Castelo Branco, Portugal (the 'Panasqueira Mine'), the evaluation of its Valtreixal tin and tungsten mine project located in Western Spain in the province of Zamora (the 'Valtreixal Mine'), as well as the evaluation and expected re-opening of its Sangdong tungsten mine project located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea (the 'Sangdong Mine').

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Almonty Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Almonty Industries wasn't on the list.

While Almonty Industries currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here