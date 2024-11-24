Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,736 CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in CarGurus by 3,512.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 480,339 shares of the company's stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 467,042 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 629.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 372,379 shares of the company's stock worth $11,183,000 after buying an additional 321,318 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 26.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,090,335 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,567,000 after buying an additional 228,380 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $4,222,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 187.2% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 257,827 shares of the company's stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 168,051 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of CARG stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $37.94. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

In other news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,127 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $123,562.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 119,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,740.20. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $795,812.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 449,821 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,340.02. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,065 shares of company stock worth $2,356,336. Insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CARG shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of CarGurus from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.86.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

