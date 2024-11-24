Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,439 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up about 0.7% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 26.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,280,632 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $944,791,000 after buying an additional 1,304,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,636 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $469,113,000 after acquiring an additional 223,842 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,762,099 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $266,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,753,850 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $263,832,000 after acquiring an additional 55,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,434,642 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $215,813,000 after purchasing an additional 166,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

TEL stock opened at $152.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business's 50 day moving average price is $148.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.56. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $128.52 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 18.48%. TE Connectivity's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Sunday. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $159.55.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

