Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,433 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,433 shares of the game software company's stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Get Electronic Arts alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 983.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $36,993,000 after purchasing an additional 234,098 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 34.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the game software company's stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,597,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,360 shares of the game software company's stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,692.90. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total value of $372,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,493.36. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,384 shares of company stock worth $4,776,635. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA opened at $166.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $149.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts's payout ratio is 19.54%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Electronic Arts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Electronic Arts wasn't on the list.

While Electronic Arts currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here