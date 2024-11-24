Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,831 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 27,376 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 0.7% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC's holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,850 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company's stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $7,150,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,488,718.71. This trade represents a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.94.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $134.69 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.33 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $216.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley's payout ratio is 56.32%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

