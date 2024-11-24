Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,368 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 12,620 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $755,996.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,057,774.01. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,929 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,624. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $74.18.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.81. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $55.59 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

