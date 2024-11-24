Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT - Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,649 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.8% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Walmart alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,236,769 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,522,369,000 after acquiring an additional 350,881 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 45.0% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 21.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 587,001 shares of the retailer's stock worth $47,400,000 after buying an additional 105,430 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 213.5% during the first quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 20,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 378,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walmart to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $90.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Walmart's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walmart wasn't on the list.

While Walmart currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here