Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,094 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Union Pacific alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $242.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $240.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.51. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Union Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Union Pacific wasn't on the list.

While Union Pacific currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here