Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC - Free Report) by 177.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,237 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC's holdings in KLA were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get KLA alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth $38,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC opened at $639.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business's 50-day moving average price is $710.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $760.62. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $527.11 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.74 EPS. KLA's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 30.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from KLA's previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. KLA's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $815.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider KLA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KLA wasn't on the list.

While KLA currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here