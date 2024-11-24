Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,653 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.4% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 29.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,397,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,830 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 7.3% during the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON opened at $229.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $148.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.66 and a 1-year high of $242.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Honeywell International's previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Honeywell International from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

