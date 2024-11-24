Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $967,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,564 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 7,788 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.7% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.93.

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $162.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Chevron's revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is currently 71.65%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

