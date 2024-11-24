Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $552,000 in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company's stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 55.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,566 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company's stock.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company's revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.71.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $34,354.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,011.40. This represents a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $106,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $362,342.55. This trade represents a 22.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,056,183 shares of company stock worth $21,501,682 in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

