Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $764,000 in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Get MongoDB alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company's stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in MongoDB by 100.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 12.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,624,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Stock Up 5.4 %

MongoDB stock opened at $332.50 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $212.74 and a one year high of $509.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.95 and a 200 day moving average of $272.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of -110.10 and a beta of 1.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised shares of MongoDB to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $336.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.40, for a total value of $290,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,138,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $330,476,942.40. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $39,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,425. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,600 shares of company stock worth $7,034,249 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MongoDB, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MongoDB wasn't on the list.

While MongoDB currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here