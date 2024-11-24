Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $791,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 847,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 656,820 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 73.5% during the second quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 1,146,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $109,133,000 after purchasing an additional 485,433 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 70.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 708,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $74,299,000 after purchasing an additional 293,760 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,945,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $22,399,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,086.50. This represents a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $90.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.62. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.94 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day moving average of $98.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances's payout ratio is -17.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

