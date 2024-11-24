Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $890,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 112,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,012,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in DoorDash by 930.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 675,988 shares of the company's stock worth $73,534,000 after acquiring an additional 610,388 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 1,855 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $315,312.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,501.74. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,753 shares of company stock worth $84,544,996. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company's stock.

DoorDash Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DASH opened at $177.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of -393.87, a PEG ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.67. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $153.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.96. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.56 and a 12 month high of $178.16.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business's revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.03.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

