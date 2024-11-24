Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New $891,000 Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,120 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $50,531,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 124.9% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,888,000 after acquiring an additional 323,153 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 89.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Carvana by 6.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,900 shares of the company's stock worth $36,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $786,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $217.71.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 14,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,659,812. This represents a 10.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 208,495 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.43, for a total value of $46,792,532.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,732 shares in the company, valued at $20,362,982.76. This trade represents a 69.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,327,249 shares of company stock worth $421,876,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.12% of the company's stock.

CVNA stock opened at $259.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.47. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $263.61. The stock has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25,961.96 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

