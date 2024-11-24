Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,807,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49,383.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,619 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $535,788,000 after buying an additional 1,088,415 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 40,221.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 266,121 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 265,461 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,466,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,483,406 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $659,893,000 after acquiring an additional 197,841 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $524.61.

ISRG opened at $547.87 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.50 and a 12 month high of $552.00. The company has a market cap of $195.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $504.73 and a 200 day moving average of $463.54.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $113,645.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,115. This trade represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $757,625. The trade was a 15.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,935 shares of company stock worth $26,305,169 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

