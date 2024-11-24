Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,813 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 112.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,858 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.8% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC's holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,748.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 21.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,369 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 530,923 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $90,283,000 after buying an additional 106,561 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,539 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.5% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,023 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,306 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM opened at $156.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The business's 50-day moving average is $167.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.58. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.67 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. QUALCOMM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $210.15.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

