Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 57,595 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 50.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,972 shares of the company's stock after selling 57,595 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC's holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Kenvue by 49.7% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company's revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

KVUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kenvue from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

