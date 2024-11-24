Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,511 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,157 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 574,274 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $82,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,135 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the construction company's stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the construction company's stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company's stock.

PHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $145.00.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 29.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $129.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.59 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. PulteGroup's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. PulteGroup's payout ratio is 5.90%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

