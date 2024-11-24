Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,241 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,738 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in Progressive by 9.5% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 28,128 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $981,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Progressive by 22.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,330 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 88.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $119,475,967. This trade represents a 8.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 7,696 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $1,964,096.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,384.69. This represents a 33.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,209 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,979 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $266.06 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $253.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.14 and a fifty-two week high of $266.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.18. Progressive had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $19.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Progressive from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $269.81.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

