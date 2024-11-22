Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Price Down 3.5% - Time to Sell?

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR - Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $243.00 and last traded at $243.00. Approximately 109,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 217,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.73.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMR. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.33. The business's 50 day moving average price is $222.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company's stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

