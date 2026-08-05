Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Down 4.1% - Here's Why

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $355.16 and last traded at $360.13. Approximately 29,092,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 21,667,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $375.35.

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Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet is reportedly discussing a potential deal worth more than $1.5 billion with AI coding startup Mechanize, which could strengthen its coding-agent capabilities and add specialized talent. Google Mechanize deal article

Alphabet is reportedly discussing a potential deal worth more than $1.5 billion with AI coding startup Mechanize, which could strengthen its coding-agent capabilities and add specialized talent. Positive Sentiment: Recent operating results remain robust: Alphabet reported $119.8 billion of quarterly revenue, up 24.2% year over year, while Google Cloud growth and AI-related demand continue to support the long-term investment case. Analysts cited in recent coverage maintain bullish views and price targets above current trading levels. Alphabet growth stock article

Recent operating results remain robust: Alphabet reported $119.8 billion of quarterly revenue, up 24.2% year over year, while Google Cloud growth and AI-related demand continue to support the long-term investment case. Analysts cited in recent coverage maintain bullish views and price targets above current trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Janney Montgomery Scott disclosed a new approximately $464 million GOOG position, signaling institutional interest, although 13F filings reflect holdings as of June 30 rather than current trading decisions. Janney GOOG position article

Janney Montgomery Scott disclosed a new approximately $464 million GOOG position, signaling institutional interest, although 13F filings reflect holdings as of June 30 rather than current trading decisions. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet and other major technology companies could face stricter social-media requirements after the Senate advanced children’s online-safety legislation. The potential regulatory impact is not yet clear. Social media regulation article

Alphabet and other major technology companies could face stricter social-media requirements after the Senate advanced children’s online-safety legislation. The potential regulatory impact is not yet clear. Negative Sentiment: Chief Scientist Jeff Dean is leaving after 27 years to co-found Discovery Loop, an AI-for-science startup, alongside other Google veterans. His departure is viewed as a significant loss of technical and strategic expertise. Jeff Dean departure article

Chief Scientist Jeff Dean is leaving after 27 years to co-found Discovery Loop, an AI-for-science startup, alongside other Google veterans. His departure is viewed as a significant loss of technical and strategic expertise. Negative Sentiment: Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis is moving into a chair role, while leaders connected to the Gemini model are departing. The leadership changes, combined with delays to the flagship Gemini release, have intensified concerns that Alphabet may be losing momentum in the AI race. Google AI leadership overhaul article

Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis is moving into a chair role, while leaders connected to the Gemini model are departing. The leadership changes, combined with delays to the flagship Gemini release, have intensified concerns that Alphabet may be losing momentum in the AI race. Negative Sentiment: A U.K. tribunal allowed a $6.7 billion advertiser class-action lawsuit against Google to proceed, preserving a potentially material legal and antitrust liability. U.K. advertiser class-action article

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Research raised Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $410.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $355.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The business had revenue of $119.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 196,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $3,832,277.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 600,547 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,540. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 38,409.2% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 179,836,276 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $5,643,262,000 after purchasing an additional 179,369,280 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 28,482.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 112,091,870 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $35,174,429,000 after buying an additional 111,699,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $18,093,665,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 850.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 17,692,600 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,551,938,000 after buying an additional 15,830,754 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $132,114,125,000 after buying an additional 8,128,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

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