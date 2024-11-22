Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Down 1.5% Following Insider Selling

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 1.5% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $165.71 and last traded at $166.63. 6,433,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 19,570,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.24.

Specifically, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $3,975,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,061,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $364,259,266.02. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a "sector outperform" rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $200.56.

Alphabet Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.87. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

