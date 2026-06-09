Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the information services provider's stock. TD Cowen's price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.48% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GOOG. DZ Bank upgraded Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $376.78.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded up $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,387,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,071,096. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $163.33 and a 12 month high of $404.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $995,341.06. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,016 shares of company stock worth $17,282,549. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

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Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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