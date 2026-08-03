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Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Up 4.9% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Alphabet logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Alphabet shares rose 4.9% to $373.51 after a strong earnings beat, with investors encouraged by growth prospects in Search, Google Cloud and artificial intelligence.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly bullish: MarketBeat reports a consensus “Buy” rating and an average price target of $419.86, while Berkshire Hathaway’s reported Alphabet purchases reinforced confidence in the company’s long-term AI strategy.
  • Alphabet reported quarterly revenue of $119.80 billion and EPS of $9.11, far exceeding estimates, while its strong balance sheet and in-house AI infrastructure may help it manage rising Nvidia chip costs.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $376.69 and last traded at $373.51. 38,233,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 32,552,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $356.13.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Momentum from the earnings beat remains the primary catalyst, with constructive analyst commentary supporting expectations for continued growth in Search, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Alphabet Stock is Climbing: What’s Going On Today?
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view Alphabet as a “Buy,” and growth-focused commentary points to above-market financial growth and potentially attractive valuation despite the stock’s strong performance. Alphabet Is an Incredible Growth Stock Alphabet Given Consensus Buy Rating
  • Positive Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway’s reported purchases of roughly 40 million Alphabet shares, along with a later private placement investment, are being interpreted as institutional confidence in Alphabet’s AI strategy and long-term competitive position. Warren Buffett Regretted Not Investing in Alphabet Earlier
  • Positive Sentiment: Alphabet is viewed as better positioned than several peers to absorb the rising cost of Nvidia AI chips, supported by its scale, financial resources and internally developed AI infrastructure. The Nvidia Tax: Alphabet Mitigates It Better
  • Positive Sentiment: A partnership between Google and soccer champion Paris Saint-Germain provides another commercial application for Google’s AI technology, although the near-term financial impact is likely limited. Paris Saint-Germain Partners With Google on AI

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $420.00 price target (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist Financial set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson set a $350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $419.86.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 4.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $357.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $6.22. Alphabet had a net margin of 54.77% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,298,044.10. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 82 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.39, for a total value of $27,337.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,305,738.46. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 600,547 shares of company stock worth $16,255,540 over the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,969,322 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $165,567,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $40,524,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,193,037 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $45,625,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,534,239,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,108,183 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $21,630,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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