Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Stock Price Up 1.4% - Should You Buy?

May 24, 2025
Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 145.60 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.94). 512,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,160,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143 ($1.92).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 121.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.65.

About Alphawave IP Group

Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave IP's technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave IP is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage.

