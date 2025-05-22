Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Stock Price Up 1.4% - Should You Buy?

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 145.60 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.94). 512,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,160,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143 ($1.92).

Get Alphawave IP Group alerts: Sign Up

Alphawave IP Group Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 121.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.65.

About Alphawave IP Group

Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave IP's technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave IP is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphawave IP Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphawave IP Group wasn't on the list.

While Alphawave IP Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here