Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Director Sells $36,000.00 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE - Get Free Report) Director Wein Rachel Elias sold 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at $170,856. This represents a 17.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

PINE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. 77,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,757. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.86 million, a PE ratio of 81.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Alpine Income Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 509.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 380,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 59,674 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company's stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 734,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 80,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc NYSE: PINE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

