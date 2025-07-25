Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Jones Trading

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Jones Trading from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Jones Trading's target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.91% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PINE. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.44.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 84,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,518. The business's 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. The company has a market cap of $203.99 million, a P/E ratio of 178.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $19.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 9,844.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,130,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,458 shares of the company's stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,465 shares of the company's stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 97,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,372 shares of the company's stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 46,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company's stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc NYSE: PINE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

