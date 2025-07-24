Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.740-1.770 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.756. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.25 to $18.75 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $19.00 price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jones Trading reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Shares of NYSE:PINE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.42. 87,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $205.79 million, a PE ratio of 180.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.80.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Alpine Income Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,425.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE - Free Report) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,479 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.16% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc NYSE: PINE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

