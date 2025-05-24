AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AltaGas from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. CIBC increased their price target on AltaGas from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on AltaGas from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

AltaGas Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$37.91 on Friday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$29.67 and a 1 year high of C$40.98. The firm has a market cap of C$11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AltaGas had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 2.3006093 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from AltaGas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. AltaGas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 92,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.19, for a total transaction of C$3,605,480.00. Also, Senior Officer Corine Renae Knight Bushfield sold 144,064 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$5,474,432.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,214 shares of company stock worth $15,372,463. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

See Also

