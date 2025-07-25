Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Senior Officer Mark Raguz Acquires 1,400 Shares

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS - Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Raguz bought 1,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.41 per share, with a total value of C$39,778.20.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

ALS traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$28.90. The company's stock had a trading volume of 116,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,446. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. Altius Minerals Co. has a twelve month low of C$21.12 and a twelve month high of C$29.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Altius Minerals

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corp is engaged in the business of obtaining diversified mining royalty. It holds interests in mining operations that produce metals and minerals such as copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and potash. The corporation also holds other pre-development stage royalty interests and various earlier stage royalties.

Featured Articles

