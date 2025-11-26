Free Trial
Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Stock Price Down 0.2% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares dipped 0.2% to C$6.00 on Wednesday with volume of 14,056 shares (about 23% below the average); the stock is below its 50‑day SMA (C$6.45) and near its 200‑day SMA (C$6.20).
  • The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.10 (annualized $0.40), implying a 6.7% yield but with a high payout ratio (~75%); valuation shows a P/E of 11.5 and market cap of C$220M while leverage is elevated (debt-to-equity 9.27).
  • Alvopetro is an upstream/midstream oil & gas operator in onshore Brazil, holding interests in the Caburé and Murucututu gas assets, Blocks 182/183, and the Bom Lugar and Mãe‑da‑lua oil fields across ~22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin.
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV - Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.93 and last traded at C$6.00. 14,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 18,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.01.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Down 0.2%

The business's 50 day simple moving average is C$6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$220.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of -0.71.

Alvopetro Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Alvopetro Energy's payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

