Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR) Director Terrance Barry Coughlan Sells 29,599 Shares

Get Amarc Resources alerts: Sign Up

Amarc Resources Stock Performance

Amarc Resources Ltd. ( CVE:AHR Get Free Report ) Director Terrance Barry Coughlan sold 29,599 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total transaction of C$21,311.28.

Shares of CVE AHR remained flat at C$0.69 during midday trading on Friday. 67,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,536. The stock has a market capitalization of C$146.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. Amarc Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.13 and a 1-year high of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.59.

About Amarc Resources

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amarc Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amarc Resources wasn't on the list.

While Amarc Resources currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here