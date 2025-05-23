Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky Sells 17,750 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total transaction of $3,577,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,876,930. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.99. 33,340,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,929,775. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.89 and a 200-day moving average of $208.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Amazon.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here