Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) VP Shelley Reynolds Sells 2,695 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.99. 33,340,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,929,775. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company's 50 day moving average price is $189.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Triune Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22.8% during the first quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 56,500 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $10,750,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 16.3% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 53,312 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $10,143,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 11,883 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

