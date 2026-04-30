Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Roth Mkm

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the e-commerce giant's stock. Roth Mkm's price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.61% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. President Capital cut their price target on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $301.84.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of AMZN opened at $259.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.42 and a 200 day moving average of $227.08. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $183.85 and a fifty-two week high of $273.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.98 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This trade represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,207,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,815,090. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,035 shares of company stock valued at $28,827,479. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after buying an additional 98,090,585 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 20,598.0% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,308,193,000 after buying an additional 87,557,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 879.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,431,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,017,588 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here