Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 1.1% - Time to Sell?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $197.85 and last traded at $200.97. Approximately 11,912,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 41,849,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.10.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.09.

Get Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.89 and a 200 day moving average of $208.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,996 shares of company stock valued at $6,316,899. Insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here