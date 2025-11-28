Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Up 1.8% - Still a Buy?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)'s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $233.29 and last traded at $233.2950. 20,279,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 45,273,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. President Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $295.78.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.8%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $1,113,284.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 498,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $115,931,933.22. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $186,420,422,000 after buying an additional 17,447,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $83,805,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $47,332,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,658 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $27,438,011,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

