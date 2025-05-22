Ambarella (AMBA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect Ambarella to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $84.01 million for the quarter.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $63.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.99. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $85.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMBA. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,595.50. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,468 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $80,769.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,940.94. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $513,467 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,744 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,871 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 47,414 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

