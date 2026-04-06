AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Up 9.4% - What's Next?

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC - Get Free Report) shares rose 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.2250. Approximately 13,312,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 35,809,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Macquarie Infrastructure decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $1.30 to $1.10 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $2.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMC

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.80.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 320,971 shares of the company's stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 136,610 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3,100.8% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 225,685 shares of the company's stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 218,634 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,189 shares of the company's stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 47,476 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc operates as a leading movie exhibition company, specializing in the presentation of theatrical motion pictures across a network of multiplex cinemas. The company's core business activities encompass ticket sales, concession and refreshment services, and the licensing of premium viewing formats. AMC offers a variety of auditorium experiences, including IMAX®, Dolby Cinema™, and Cinemark's RealD 3D systems, designed to enhance audience engagement through superior sound, visual clarity, and seating comfort.

Originally founded in 1920 with its first theatre in Kansas City, AMC has evolved into one of the largest theater chains in the world.

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